Facebook Linkedin Twitter Youtube

Windows 12 Reportedly Set for Release This Year as a Fully Modular, Subscription-Based, AI-Focused OS

By Shaheer Zahid

Expert Verified By

The NPU Requirement System Could Mean Trouble For Millions Of Users Seeking An Upgrade!

Story Highlight
  • Reports suggest that Microsoft is gearing up to launch Windows 12 later this year.
  • The new OS will be entirely modular and will be AI-focused.
  • Unfortunately, the upgrade requires NPU processors, which will lock out millions from getting into the new ecosystem.

As Microsoft shifts to an AI-first operating model, the tech giant is now seemingly gearing up to release a new iteration of the Windows OS, and spoiler alert: Artificial intelligence will be a core experience of the software.

Windows 12 could be released as early as this year and will be a modular OS, meaning users will have the option to add or remove features, aiming to provide more flexibility. 

Why it matters: Even though Windows is the most used OS worldwide, Microsoft is seemingly taking advantage of the situation, forcing AI adoption on users by making it a part of the Windows experience. 

microsoft 11 copilot ai assistant
Microsoft Calls All Windows PCs ‘AI PCs’

As PCWorld‘s new report goes, the new OS, codenamed ‘Hudson Valley Next,’ is set to release later this year, right around the time when Windows 10’s support ends (for the extended ESU). 

The modular aspect of the OS is Microsoft’s CorePC architecture project that they’ve been working on for years. It will redefine the Windows experience by allowing the addition and removal of components. This will help customise the OS for each build, whether it’s a lighter-weight system, a gaming-prioritized build, etc.

Generally, Windows 12 will be a much more adaptive and customizable OS than any of its past versions. Visually, we may also see a major leap, as a new visual layout is expected to include transparent glass elements and a floating taskbar.

Unfortunately, these are the only bright sides to this new OS. Microsoft’s Copilot, the AI assistant the company has been aggressively injecting across the ecosystem, will now be a core part of the next Windows iteration rather than a supplementary feature.

Some features of Windows 11 might also be locked away behind a subscription model that are expected to be “advanced AI services”, but the core OS will be a one-time purchase only.

Blade Runner 2033 Labyrinth Delisted From Steam
Microsoft Imagines AI Companions That Will Live Alongside People In Around 5 Years

These AI features won’t come cheaply, with Windows 12 set to debut a new hardware requirement just as its predecessor did with the TPM 2.0 requirement. This time around, a dedicated NPU would be required, a specialized processor designed to handle AI tasks. 

NPUs are still early-stage chips and not widely adopted across all systems. This requirement will lock out millions of PC owners from updating to Microsoft’s next OS, but fortunately, Windows 11 support will last for another few years.

Latest Updates

Are you excited for Windows 12? Let us know in the comments below, or at the official Tech4Gamers Forums.

Was our article helpful? 👨‍💻

Thank you! Please share your positive feedback. 🔋

How could we improve this post? Please Help us. 😔

Gear Up For Latest News

Get exclusive gaming & tech news before it drops. Sign up today!

Join Our Community

Still having issues? Join the Tech4Gamers Forum for expert help and community support!

Latest News

Join Our Community

104,000FansLike
32,122FollowersFollow

Trending

News

Resident Evil Requiem Has Sold 5 Million Copies Since Launch, Becomes Fastest Selling Title In The Series

0
Resident Evil Requiem has become the fastest-selling game in the series, shipping 5 million copies in just 5 days.
News

Resident Evil 1 Remake Is Now In Development At Capcom, Says Reliable Insider

0
A prominent insider has revealed that Capcom has begun production of Resident Evil 1 Remake, but it might not come out for a few years.
News

Highguard Shutting Down on March 12, Just Over A Month After Launch

0
Wildlight has announced that Highguard is officially shutting down on March 12, citing a weak player base as the reason.
News

Nvidia Could Pose a Future Challenge to Intel and AMD in the CPU Market, Analysts Suggest

0
Upon analysis, it was revealed that Nvidia's GB10 'Superchip' uses CPU cores that could rival desktop performance, on par with AMD and Intel.
News

Crimson Desert Crosses 3 Million Wishlists 2 Weeks Ahead of Launch

0
Crimson Desert is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2026 and has achieved a massive milestone of reaching 3 million wishlists.